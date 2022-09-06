Ballswap (BSP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114.53 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Ballswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ballswap has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Ballswap has a market cap of $114.53 million and $71,425.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ballswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005361 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,655.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005357 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00135339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00035529 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023587 BTC.

Ballswap Coin Profile

BSP is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 coins. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @BitBallSwap. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/BitBallEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ballswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface. BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.