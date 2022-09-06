Bank of America Upgrades Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Holcim from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Holcim Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

