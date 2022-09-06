Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.39

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 171097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Bank of China Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Bank of China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.7319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.36%. Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.