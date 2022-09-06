Bank of Hawaii Acquires 134 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,306. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

