Bank of Hawaii Acquires 151 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 100,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.4 %

ITW stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.42. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.