Bank of Hawaii Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $568,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cfra lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.36.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,978 shares of company stock valued at $38,950,146. 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $601.33. 2,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,011. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $500.08 and a 52 week high of $686.06. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $595.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.22.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $18.50 dividend. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

