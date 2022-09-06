Bank of Hawaii Has $65.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $65,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $103.10. 31,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,200. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94.

