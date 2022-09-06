Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $1,587,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $3,479,000. Symmetry Investments LP raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 239.7% in the first quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 14,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 10,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 67.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 693,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 278,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, reaching $167.77. 9,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,046. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.43. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

