Barclays Increases Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 176

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from SEK 168 to SEK 176 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a SEK 157 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.20.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.
About Swedbank AB (publ)
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBY)
- What Does an Inverted Yield Curve Mean For You?
- SPY vs. QQQ: Which ETF Wins in 2022?
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.