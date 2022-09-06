Barclays Increases Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 176

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from SEK 168 to SEK 176 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Swedbank AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a SEK 157 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.20.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

