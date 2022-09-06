UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.79) to GBX 790 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.08) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 744 ($8.99).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 408.60 ($4.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 470.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 503.26. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 640.78.

Insider Activity

About Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Mike Scott bought 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,085.28 ($1,311.36).

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

