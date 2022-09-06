Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.42) to GBX 834 ($10.08) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $741.33.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $9.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

