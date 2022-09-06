Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down to $8.63

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $7.32. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 245,446 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

