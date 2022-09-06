Beer Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $394,851.14 (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $394,851.14 and $25,133.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Beer Money

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

