Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.66. 86,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,771. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $228.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Siris Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 24.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

