Bezoge Earth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $41.39 Million (BEZOGE)

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. During the last week, Bezoge Earth has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Bezoge Earth has a market capitalization of $41.39 million and $232,519.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00029921 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009167 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00043069 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003726 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Bezoge Earth

Bezoge Earth (CRYPTO:BEZOGE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge. Bezoge Earth’s official website is bezoge.com.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

According to CryptoCompare, "BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem."

