BillionHappiness (BHC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.78 Million

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 6th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.52 or 0.00174771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BillionHappiness has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $1.78 million and $125,857.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BillionHappiness Profile

BillionHappiness (BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins. The official website for BillionHappiness is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BillionHappiness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BillionHappiness should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BillionHappiness using one of the exchanges listed above.

