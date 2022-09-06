BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 1.0 %

BL stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $69.37.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $204,000 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 16.4% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 77.3% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in BlackLine by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.