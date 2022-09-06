BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DSU traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.48. 111,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,695. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth $534,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.