BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of MUC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
