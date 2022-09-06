BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 167,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

