BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
