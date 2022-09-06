BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.