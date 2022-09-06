BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.1 %
MYI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 154,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,896. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
