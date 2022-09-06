BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 1.1 %

MYI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 154,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,896. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $493,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

