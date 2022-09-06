Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Blucora Price Performance

BCOR stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,468. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Blucora has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $23.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Blucora alerts:

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blucora

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Blucora from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 104.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.