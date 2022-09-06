Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.00

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1293009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 57.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 299,954 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $5,322,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

