BMO Capital Markets Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$95.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Kaufman Brothers decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$85.53 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$155.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

