Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $110,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 20,814.5% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $31.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,806.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,893.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,090.64. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

