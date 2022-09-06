Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,878 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. First Republic Bank accounts for 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.13% of First Republic Bank worth $36,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $175.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $148.08. 6,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.61. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

