Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 9,778 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.0% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Fair Isaac worth $53,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $10.85 on Tuesday, reaching $450.63. 2,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,468. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.59. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

