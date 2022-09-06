Bounty0x (BNTY) One Day Volume Hits $28,251.00

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $180,254.69 and approximately $28,251.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

