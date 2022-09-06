BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 1,547,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.30.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.