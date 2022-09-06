BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $992.00 million-$996.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. BOX also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.29-$0.30 EPS.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 1,547,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,141,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of BOX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
