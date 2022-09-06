Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Rating Reiterated by Haywood Securities

Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Haywood Securities in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 168.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Bragg Gaming Group alerts:

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRAG stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.71. The firm has a market cap of C$125.58 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of C$5.32 and a 12-month high of C$15.30.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.