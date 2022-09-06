Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.06

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 162557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Braskem Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Braskem Company Profile



Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

