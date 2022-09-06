BTIG Research Raises SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $38.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,283. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,000,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $20,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288,575 shares in the company, valued at $47,281,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,167,171 shares of company stock valued at $46,755,193 over the last three months. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 219,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

