Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 731,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,863. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.47%.

CAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $36,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,421,304.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,512 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

