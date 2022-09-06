Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Azarias Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,712 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for approximately 12.0% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Cameco worth $13,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 669,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,135. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

