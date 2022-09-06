Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 333,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 145.21% and a negative net margin of 1,478.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.