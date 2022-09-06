Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,977,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340,739 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.32% of Dollar Tree worth $476,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 25.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 126.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,989,000 after purchasing an additional 302,828 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,794 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,387. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.