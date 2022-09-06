Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $345,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 75.3% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Compass Point lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.39.

TFC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $46.03. 124,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,131. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

