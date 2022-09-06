Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $450.83 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,791,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,363 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.38% of Prologis worth $450,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 20.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Prologis by 18,337.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,401,000 after buying an additional 554,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.7 %

PLD stock traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,421. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.20.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.