Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 450,408 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450,408 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.76% of Avis Budget Group worth $223,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

CAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,957. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $3.72. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

