CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) & Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Head to Head Survey

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) and CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rand Worldwide and CareCloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareCloud $139.60 million 0.46 $2.84 million ($0.42) -10.18

CareCloud has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of CareCloud shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of CareCloud shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rand Worldwide and CareCloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A CareCloud 6.00% 8.90% 6.31%

Volatility & Risk

Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareCloud has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rand Worldwide and CareCloud, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A CareCloud 0 0 2 0 3.00

CareCloud has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Given CareCloud’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CareCloud is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

CareCloud beats Rand Worldwide on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services. The Rand Simulation division offers Ansys engineering simulation software to help organizations incorporate engineering simulation technology into the product development process; and provides simulation consulting services to enable organizations to achieve cost savings and design improvements through simulation technology. The Facilities Management division provides ARCHIBUS products for facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration; and offers various training, consulting, and support services for the ARCHIBUS products. The ASCENT division provides professional training materials and knowledge products for engineering software tools. The Rand 3D division offers training solutions for Dassault Systèmes and PTC products, including Pro/ENGINEER, CREO, and Windchill. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

