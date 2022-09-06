CateCoin (CATE) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

CateCoin (CATE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, CateCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. CateCoin has a market cap of $29.55 million and $1.71 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031174 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00041273 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00081790 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002523 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CateCoin Coin Profile

CateCoin (CRYPTO:CATE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

CateCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars.

