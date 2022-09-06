Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

