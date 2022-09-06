Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 13,171 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.16. 217,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,582,908. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

