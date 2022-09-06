Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 29,596 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $40,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 694,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

