Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $27,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 907,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,764,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

