Cetera Investment Advisers Has $163.58 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,613 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.45% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $163,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.