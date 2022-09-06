Cetera Investment Advisers Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,691. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.88 and a 200 day moving average of $369.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

