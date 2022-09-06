Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 145,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,337. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.87 and its 200 day moving average is $200.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

