Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,858 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $54,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,740. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.64 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.55.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

