CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Survey

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GAN and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get GAN alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50 CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00

GAN presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 281.94%. CEVA has a consensus target price of $51.67, suggesting a potential upside of 85.72%. Given GAN’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than CEVA.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAN $125.43 million 0.81 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -1.70 CEVA $122.71 million 5.26 $400,000.00 $0.04 695.67

This table compares GAN and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CEVA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GAN has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GAN and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18% CEVA 0.66% 2.07% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of GAN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of GAN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CEVA beats GAN on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.